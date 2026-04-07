The birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur was celebrated with great devotion at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal in Amritsar. The SGPC made special arrangements, including kirtan darbars and a Nagar Kirtan, with devotees gathering to pay obeisance.

The birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, was celebrated with great reverence and devotion at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of the Guru in Amritsar, with large numbers of devotees gathering to pay obeisance and offer prayers for the welfare of all. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) made special arrangements for the devotees on the occasion, with continuous kirtan darbars being held at the Gurdwara Sahib throughout the day.

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Grand Arrangements and Celebrations

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwant Singh, Manager of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, said the Prakash Parv is being celebrated with great devotion at Sri Harmandir Sahib and all associated Gurdwaras. He said a Nagar Kirtan commenced from Akal Takht Sahib, passed through various bazaars, and concluded at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal. He further informed that the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib was performed at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib, followed by kirtan darbars. The Katha of the Hukamnama received at Amrit Vela was also performed as per Maryada, with a detailed discourse on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Gurmat Samagam are continuing throughout the day, he added, with Deepmala and fireworks planned for the evening to further mark the occasion.

Devotees Express Reverence

Sangat member Jaswant Singh said all the devotees are celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary with great devotion at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal and all over the world. "Today is a very important day as we celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, the 9th Sikh Guru. He was born at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal in Amritsar in 1621. All the devotees are celebrating his birth anniversary with great devotion at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal and all over the world. Millions of people visit the Gurdwara to pay their respects to the Guru," he said. (ANI)