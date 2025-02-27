Destined for Tihar jail, should become CM there: Congress's Udit Raj jab Arvind Kejriwal amid Rajya Sabha buzz

Amid speculation that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal might seek a Rajya Sabha seat, Congress leader Udit Raj said that this move would not protect him from allegations and claimed that he was "destined" to go to Tihar jail.
 

Speaking to ANI, Raj stated, "He has been an activist from the beginning... I don't think he will be able to escape from the accusations on him. Even if he goes to Rajya Sabha, it is almost destined that he will go to Tihar jail... he should work on reforming the prisoners there and become the CM of Tihar jail..."

Speculation about Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha bid arose after AAP nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sanjiv Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election, raising questions about whether the vacated seat could go to the AAP convenor.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin" of the liquor scam and trying to enter Rajya Sabha through the "backdoor."

"All I would like to say is that the 14 CAG reports were stopped from being tabled in Vidhan Sabha. AAP and Arvind Kejriwal intended to see that their corruption is not revealed to the world and is not discussed. Now, this has come before the world and has been tabled in the Delhi Assembly. PM Modi had said that we will table the report once we come to power (in Delhi) and CM Rekha Gupta has done this. Now, it is clear that the kingpin of the liquor scam is Arvind Kejriwal. To save face, he is making his Rajya Sabha MPs vacate their houses and attempting to enter Rajya Sabha through the backdoor," Thakur told ANI.

He further alleged that the Punjab government was being controlled remotely by Kejriwal.

"So, I would like to ask the people of Punjab - do you want Arvind Kejriwal, who runs the State Government through remote control, as an MP from Punjab?" he added. 

