Kerala slashes anti-drug campaign budget amid rising student substance abuse

The Kerala Finance Department has significantly reduced funding for school-based anti-drug campaigns, slashing the allocated budget by 56.67% amid a broader 50% cut in the Public Education Department’s initiatives.

Kerala slashes anti-drug campaign budget amid rising student substance abuse anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The state finance department has slashed the funds allocated for anti-drug campaigns in schools. This reduction is part of a broader move to cut the budget for the Public Education Department’s initiatives by 50%. The decision comes at a time when drug use and incidents of violence among students are reportedly on the rise.

The anti-drug campaign in schools was launched with the aim of protecting children and youth from substance abuse. To combat rising drug use among students, funds were allocated in the state budget to support awareness initiatives in schools. In the 2024-25 budget, Rs 1.5 crore was earmarked for the campaign. However, the Finance Department has now reduced this amount to Rs 65 lakh, slashing 56.67% of the originally allocated funds. 

In the previous financial year (2023-24), Rs 75 lakh was set aside for anti-drug activities. This budget cut comes at a time when reports indicate an alarming increase in drug use among students across the state.

The state government has attributed the budget cuts to its ongoing financial crisis. The reduction in funds for the anti-drug campaign was disclosed in a written response by Education Minister V. Sivankutty to MLA K. Babu’s query regarding budget reductions in the Public Education Department. Additionally, Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh informed the Assembly that 154 drug-related cases involving school students have been registered in the state.

