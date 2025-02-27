Father of dead KIIT student seeks justice, cites 'roti-beti' ka rishta: ‘Indian govt will do what it needs to'

Father of 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student who died by suicide in Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), clings to his faith in justice, hoping that India will not fail his daughter.

"Since the era of Ramayan, both countries have maintained the roti-beti ka rishta," Sunil Lamsal told TOI over the phone from Kathmandu on Wednesday. "I cannot be in Odisha for the entire duration of the probe, but I am confident that the Indian government will do what it needs to," he added.

The roti-beti ka rishta - a connection of shared livelihoods and cross-border marriages - has long tied Nepal and India.

A third-year computer science student at KIIT, Prakriti had left her home in Bhairahawa, just five kilometers from the Indian border, for a future in India. She had promised her family she would return - an engineer with dreams fulfilled.

The Lamsals first learned of KIIT through university outreach programs in Kathmandu. It seemed like an ideal place for Prakriti, who joined her cousins Anurodh and Siddhant—one pursuing computer science like her, the other in mechanical engineering. She arrived in India with the hopes of thousands of young students: a degree, a job, a better life for her family—especially for her nine-year-old brother whom she adored.

"There were two things Prakriti cared about the most: becoming an engineer and looking after her little brother," Lamsal recalled, his voice heavy with sorrow. "She wanted to get him into the best school, to shape his future. She was shy but always willing to help others. A bright career has been cut short. I have lost my daughter—she wanted to set an example for others to follow. Those responsible should not go unpunished."

Prakriti had the courage to speak up. Twice, she had filed complaints against a fellow student, accusing him of harassment. However, the university responsed with mere counselling session for both students—no official action, no warning to the family. "A firm action could have saved her," Lamsal said, the weight of those words crushing.

On February 16, just two hours before suicide, Prakriti had spoken to her mother. Nothing suggested the turmoil she was carrying within. "There was no indication of the anxiety she was carrying," her father said. And then, in the blink of an eye, their world shattered.

News of Prakriti’s death triggered protests at campus, with more than 500 students reportedly asked to vacate their hostels in the aftermath. The Nepalese embassy quickly intervened, sending officials to investigate and extend support. "If it weren’t for them (the students), this may never have come to light," Lamsal said, his gratitude tinged with the realization of how easily tragedies can be buried.

Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli personally called Prakriti’s family on Tuesday, offering what little could still be given: diplomatic weight, legal backing, and the promise of intervention. "This news has deeply saddened me. It has brought grief to all of us. We cannot change what has happened. It was an unfortunate event… An investigation is underway," he assured. Like Prakriti’s father, he placed his trust in the Indian authorities.

"Many Nepali children are studying in India. We do not want such incidents to recur. Our government must take proactive steps in this matter," he said, his words not just of sorrow, but of warning. Oli’s response was firm: "Nepal is watching this case."

Another call soon followed. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba reached out to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, echoing a demand that had now become a rallying cry: "Impartial investigation. Legal action. Accountability." Nepal’s National Human Rights Commission joined the chorus, pressing its Indian counterpart to ensure that Prakriti’s case does not fade.

Sunil Lamsal waits. A grieving father, a shattered family. A promise of justice, a history of inaction.

"We are waiting, watching," he said. "Nepal is too."

