Despite tight security Congress workers wave black flags at Kerala CM in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Youth Congress workers staged a black flag protest in Alappuzha against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday despite a tight police presence. The Youth Congress members first displayed black flags in front of the Chief Minister's motorcade at Cherthala and then at Kommady on the national highway in protest of several allegations made against the ruling party.

The workers who protested against the Chief Minister were taken into custody.

Even after the preventive arrest of several members of the Young Congress, including district secretaries, the black flag protest took place in the district. Sajil Sharif, Abdul Rahim, Nooruddin Koya, and Ansil Jaleel have been detained by Alappuzha South Police.

The Chief Minister arrived in Alappuzha today to dedicate a number of projects, including the State Industrial Development Corporation's mega food park at Pallipuram, the building for the town road network in Alappuzha, and the fire brigade and traffic police station in Chengannur.

Last month, the Opposition parties in the state staged black flag-waving protests against the chief minister as part of the agitation against the fuel cess and tax hikes announced in the state budget.

