    Kerala: Top cops begin probe into abduction of expat in Kozhikode

    Top cops including IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta and DIG P Vimaladitya of the North Zone proceeded to Thamarassery where they will meet the investigating team.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Kerala Police investigation has not yielded any results even after four days have passed since the abduction of an expatriate from his house. The police have not received any tip-off about Parappanpoyil native Muhammad Shafi's abduction. He was abducted on April 7 around 9 pm by an unknown gang of miscreants.

    With that, the top authorities, including IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta and DIG P Vimaladitya of the North Zone, proceeded to Thamarassery where they will meet the investigating team.

    The police had made the decision to create a sketch of one of the accused. Seniya, Shafi's wife and the primary eyewitness to the incident provided information that was used to create the sketch. According to reports, the individual who visited the home two days prior to the incident to look for Shafi and the individual who was with the group of four are the same. On the basis of this judgment, an effort is made to sketch a picture of the accused.

    In connection with the months-old threat against Shafi made at his home, two people were detained yesterday. The police searched the districts of Kannur and Wayanad, but they were unable to uncover any information. Ajnaz, a suspect who was detained by police, is alleged to know more about the gang that kidnapped Shafi. He will be thoroughly questioned by the police.

    Shafi, an expatriate, was viciously assaulted by the criminals who came in their vehicle, threatened him with weapons, and thrashed him. The police investigation was expanded to other districts after checking the locations of the mobile towers and the CCTV recordings, but Shafi could not be located. The initial phase of the police inquiry concentrated on the Dubai-based financial transaction. Two of them in connection with this remain in police custody.
     

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
