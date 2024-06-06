Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Despite strained ties, Maldives President Muizzu invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    India has reportedly invited Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming swearing-in ceremony, despite strained relations between the two countries.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Despite recent strain in ties, India has reportedly invited Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, likely to take place on Sunday (June 9).

    This reported invite emerges at a time when India-Maldives relations have significantly deteriorated following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, who ascended to power through the 'India OUT' campaign.

    Modi is poised to assume office as prime minister for an unprecedented third consecutive term, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secures victory with 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Apart from Muizzu, top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are likely to be among the foreign leaders to be invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

    On Wednesday, Muizzu extended his congratulations to PM Modi following NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

    Taking to X, the Maldives President wrote, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries."

    Mohamed Muizzu's alignment with China has led to India withdrawing its troops from the island nation. Moreover, in January of this year, a movement urging a boycott of the Maldives gained momentum in India following derogatory remarks about PM Modi made by Maldivian ministers. 

    This resulted in numerous cancellations of vacation plans to the Maldives by Indian tourists, with several tourism-related businesses supporting the boycott by ceasing operations in the Maldives. 

    Consequently, India's beach destinations, such as Lakshadweep, experienced a notable surge in visitors. However, in a recent statement, Maldives Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal encouraged Indians to resume tourism activities in the island nation.

    He stated, “We have a shared history. Our newly elected government aims to work together [with India]. We always promote peace and a friendly environment. Our people and the government will warmly welcome Indian visitors. As the Tourism Minister, I encourage Indians to participate in Maldives’ tourism. Our economy relies heavily on tourism."

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
