The Ministry of Civil Aviation warned of flight delays in North India due to dense fog. Delhi's IGI Airport faces major disruptions with 50m visibility, causing delays and diversions. Airlines have advised passengers to check their flight status.

Ministry Issues Fog Warning for North India Airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday issued a warning about potential flight delays at select airports in Northern India due to dense fog conditions. In a post on X, the Ministry stated that flights may face delays due to dense fog in parts of northern India, disrupting operations in the area. The ministry advised passengers to stay updated through official airline communication channels and plan their travel accordingly. "Due to fog conditions across parts of Northern India, flight operations at select airports may be impacted, leading to possible delays. Passengers are advised to stay updated through official airline communication channels, allow additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures, and plan their travel accordingly. Airline Customer Support Numbers: IndiGo: 0124 497 3838, Air India: 011 6932 9333 , SpiceJet: +91 (0)124 498 3410 / +91 (0)124 710 1600, Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600, Akasa Air: 9606 112 131, Alliance Air: 044 3511 3511," said the ministry. Due to fog conditions across parts of Northern India, flight operations at select airports may be impacted, leading to possible delays. Passengers are advised to stay updated through official airline communication channels, allow additional time for airport arrival and check-in… — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 29, 2025

Severe Disruptions at Delhi's IGI Airport

Dense fog in Delhi has caused significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with visibility dropping to just 50 meters. This has led to flight delays and cancellations, with airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issuing advisories warning passengers of potential disruptions. The airport is operating under Category-III conditions, which allow flights to land in low visibility. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra travel time.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

IndiGo, in a travel advisory, said it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments as needed to keep journeys moving as smoothly as possible. In its statement, IndiGo said, "#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal. Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon."

Approximately 65% of departures from IGI Airport are reportedly delayed as of early Monday morning. High cancellation rates are expected throughout the day. Recent diversions include an Air India Express flight from Goa, which was forced to land in Ahmedabad after failing to land in Delhi and Jaipur due to congestion and fog.

Air India Express, which departed from Goa's Mopa Airport at 11:55 PM for Delhi, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to dense fog in the capital. The diversion caused a crowd at Ahmedabad Airport, disrupting passengers' travel schedules. The fog is expected to clear gradually, with visibility improving to around 100 meters by 8:30 am and up to 1,000 meters by 1:30 pm. In the meantime, airlines are working to minimise disruptions and assist affected passengers.

Delhi Wakes to Dense Fog, Poor Visibility

The National Capital Delhi woke up to chilly weather and dense fog on Monday morning, sharply reducing visibility. Many motorists kept their headlights on, exacerbating residents' discomfort. The city's temperature hovered around 22.5 degrees Celsius. Poor visibility also affected air travel, with several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) delayed, disrupting passenger schedules.

Amid thick fog gripping the city, India's low-cost domestic airline Indigo issued an advisory, warning that reduced visibility has led to changes in flight schedules and that operations may be slower than usual.

Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' in Capital

Meanwhile, the city's air quality deteriorated further this morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 402 at 8 am and entering the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Pollution Levels Rise Across City

According to the CPCB, several areas across the city recorded worse air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 400. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 455, while Bawana registered 411. Several other locations across the capital also witnessed severe pollution levels. Areas such as Wazirpur (443), Rohini (442), Punjabi Bagh (426), and Patparganj (431) saw further deterioration in air quality, with readings entering the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data. (ANI)

