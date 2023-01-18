Dense fog creates low visibility in Delhi-NCR, 6 trains, several flights delayed

It is reportedly said that some people who take refuge at the homeless shelter in Yamuna Vihar said that those who complain of not getting assistance kept themselves exposed to the cold on purpose, despite arrangements being made.

As many as six trains and several flights were on Wednesday (January 18) delayed as dense fog covered surrounding areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog during the wee hours continued on Wednesday in the national capital and neighbouring areas.

While Delhi continued to experience extreme chills due to the ongoing coldwave, many homeless people in the national capital complain that the authorities are not of much help.

"Blankets, beds, and hot water are available here. We provide tea, snacks and meals to people who stay there," said Vimal, the caretaker of the Yamuna Vihar shelter.

The report further said that people on Minto Road in the national capital stated that they had to resort to traditional methods of staying warm since the government was not of much help. People in the ITO area lit up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave conditions.

On Wednesday, a total of six trains were delayed due to the dense fog that shrouded the national capital and surrounding areas, reducing visibility. A senior scientist from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the national capital would experience severe cold wave conditions for two days til Wednesday, January 18.