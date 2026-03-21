Suresh Gopi is confident of BJP's win in Nedumangad, citing a democratic shift in Kerala that alarms other parties. He dismissed LPG controversies as political distortions and defended India's strong action against terror centres.

BJP Confident of Victory in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the Nedumangad constituency in Kerala, stating that no extraordinary effort is needed for party candidate Yuvraj Gokul to win in the assembly polls. Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that a democratic change has begun in Kerala, creating unease among other political parties that could lead to their political decline. "The recent local body elections have shown the first signs of a shift in the mindset of the people of Kerala. There is no need for any extraordinary effort to ensure the victory of Yuvraj Gokul. All political parties are aware that the momentum will only grow stronger this time. A democratic change has begun in Kerala, and there is increasing anxiety among other political parties. This unease will ultimately lead them towards their political end," said Suresh Gopi.

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The BJP recently achieved major success in the Kerala local body elections, where the party ended up securing the mayor and deputy mayor positions in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation.

On LPG Bookings and Political Distortions

On the rise in LPG bookings amid the West Asia conflict, Gopi noted that political distortions are creating unnecessary controversies. He stressed the need for unity during this critical situation, assuring that no household would go hungry despite artificial issues being raised by opponents. "How did LPG bookings rise to such high levels? If given a chance, it feels like even the Leader of the Opposition and his supporters would go to Iran and destroy oil production centres. That reflects the extent of distortion in their political approach. In this critical situation, everyone should stand united. There is no place for political games at such times. An artificial issue is being created where none exists. I can assure that we will ensure a situation where not a single household goes hungry," said Suresh Gopi.

India's Stance Against Terrorism

Gopi underlined that India has not initiated the ongoing conflict. "This is a war, but we are not the ones who created it. It has been nearly a year since innocent Indians were killed in Pahalgam based on their identity. When we responded strongly, some political groups in the country opposed it. Our response was against terrorists and terror centres. We are committed to avoiding war, and we see the people of Pakistan as our brothers. But strong action was necessary to send a message to those supporting terrorism and to their leadership," said Suresh Gopi.

Election Office Inaugurated

Gopi also inaugurated the election committee office for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kerala BJP president and candidate from Nemom, along with Yuvraj Gokul. (ANI)