AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns over the US-Israel-Iran crisis, urging a neutral foreign policy for India. He also flagged issues like the safety of the diaspora, low petroleum reserves, unemployment, and alleged discrimination.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, expressed concern over the evolving geopolitical situation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Owaisi addressed a large gathering at the Jalsa Youm-ul-Qur'an held at the historic Makkah Masjid on the occasion of the last Friday of Ramazan, addressing a range of national and international issues. He stated that India's global standing would be stronger if it maintained a consistently neutral foreign policy stance.

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Highlighting the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Gulf countries, Owaisi noted that nearly one crore Indians reside and work there, contributing significantly to the nation's foreign exchange inflows. He raised questions about whether sufficient attention is being given to their safety and welfare amid ongoing regional instability.

Economic Vulnerabilities Highlighted

On economic matters, he pointed out that India's Strategic Petroleum Reserve is sufficient for only about 9.5 days, cautioning against vulnerabilities in energy security. He also raised concerns over disruptions in exports such as fruits and basmati rice due to logistical challenges, while criticising calls for economic boycotts targeting specific communities. This came in the backdrop of the heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in an escalating conflict marked by missile exchanges and military operations since February 28.

Domestic Issues and Alleged Discrimination

Addressing recent incidents, Owaisi condemned the registration of cases against 11 individuals for breaking their fast on a boat in the Ganga, terming the action unjust and discriminatory. He stressed the importance of equal treatment under the law and questioned what he described as selective enforcement.

Turning to domestic issues, he highlighted unemployment among educated youth, stating that approximately 67 per cent of graduates are jobless. He also criticised restrictions affecting cattle and buffalo transport, arguing that such measures adversely impact livelihoods.

Owaisi further referred to reports from Uttam Nagar in New Delhi, where, he claimed, members of the Muslim community are being compelled to approach courts to freely practice and celebrate Eid. He described this as a concerning trend affecting civil liberties. The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that Police Bandobast must instil safety and security among people. On March 4, a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon during Holi celebrations and escalated into a violent altercation. During the clash, Tarun was allegedly assaulted and later died due to the injuries.

Questions Social Indicators and UCC Push

Meanwhile, citing social indicators, Owaisi remarked that Gujarat's literacy rate stands at 69 per cent, compared to 75 per cent in Lakshadweep, and pointed to concerns about anaemia among women in Gujarat. He also raised the issue of housing discrimination, alleging disparities in property transactions involving different communities, and questioned the rationale behind the push for a Uniform Civil Code in such a context.

The event witnessed a significant turnout, with attendees listening attentively as Owaisi addressed a broad spectrum of issues spanning foreign policy, economic challenges, and social justice. (ANI)