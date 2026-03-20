Mamata Banerjee unveiled the TMC's '10 Pratigyo' manifesto for 2026, accusing the BJP of plotting to create riots and impose an 'undeclared President's Rule'. The opposition dismissed the manifesto as unrealistic and misleading.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday unveiled the Trinamool Congress manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections, titled "10 Pratigyo" (10 pledges). The announcement was marked by sharp political exchanges, with CM Banerjee targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the opposition dismissed the manifesto as "unrealistic." Banerjee alleged that forces from border areas were attempting to bring in money and arms to create unrest and riots in the state, claiming this could lead to the imposition of indirect President's Rule. She called on the people of Bengal to protect the state's unity and resist efforts that threaten peace and democracy.

"My appeal to the people of Bengal: remain united and vigilant. Do not let fear stop you, and do not accept bribes or inducements. Forces from across the border are trying to bring money, arms, and unrest to create riots in our state. They aim to destabilise Bengal and impose indirect control through President's Rule. We have fulfilled all our promises of development and progress. Now, it is your duty to protect Bengal's unity and resist any attempts to undermine it. Stand together, remain strong, and ensure that the government accountable to the people prevails," she said.

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Banerjee remarked that the current situation resembles an "undeclared President's Rule," alleging that democratic processes are being undermined. She added that there is a growing perception among people that governance has been affected. The West Bengal Chief Minister called on citizens to remain vigilant and uphold democratic values.

"All of this gives the impression of an undeclared form of central control, almost like a President's Rule without officially declaring it. This raises serious questions about governance and fairness, especially during elections. Many people feel that the system is being disrupted and that there is a lack of clear, people-focused policies. At such a time, the responsibility lies with all of us as citizens to stay aware, think critically, and work towards protecting democratic values and the future of the country," Banerjee said.

Key Pledges from "10 Pratigyo" Manifesto

Banerjee announced the launch of the 'Duare Chikitsa' scheme, which will provide doorstep medical care with camps in every booth. "No other party can save Bengal, keep it alive except Trinamool Congress... Do not listen to Modi ji's speech. Instead of 'Sabka Vikas', they have done 'Sabka Vinash'. And in the name of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', they are doing "Beti, Mahila, Kisan hatao aur BJP gunda bachao'," she said.

"We will start 'Duare Chikitsa' (doorstep medical care). We will start it in every booth, we will organise 'Duare Chikitsa' camps. Thousands of schools will be modernised with e-learning facilities... In the coming days, we will create 7-8 new districts, blocks, even new municipalities," Mamata Banerjee added.

She also outlined social welfare measures under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, stating that women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, SC/ST women Rs 1,700, and unemployed youth Rs 1,500 as pocket money. "Under the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme, women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, and SC/STs Rs 1,700 per month. Youth who are unemployed will receive Rs 1,500 per month as pocket money," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting administrative reforms, Banerjee said the government plans to create 7-8 new districts and blocks, along with new municipalities, to improve governance. She further emphasised Bengal's industrial growth, noting that the state is a top destination for MSMEs, with 1.5 crore employed, and the leather industry remains the largest in the country. She also mentioned the Deocha Pachami power project, which is expected to address power shortages for the next 100 years.

Additional promises include building 30 lakh rural homes under Banglar Bari, improving rural roads, increasing paddy procurement prices to Rs 2,500, and ensuring free irrigation for small and marginal farmers. Banerjee also emphasised industrial growth, stating that West Bengal is a leading destination for MSMEs and highlighting the Deocha Pachami power project as a long-term solution to energy needs.

Opposition Slams Manifesto as "Unrealistic"

Meanwhile, BJP leaders strongly criticised the manifesto. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh accused Banerjee of damaging the state's legacy and expressed confidence that voters would reject the Trinamool Congress in 2026.

'Time to say goodbye to her'

"She stated the real story of West Bengal in her governance... She destroyed all the good things in West Bengal... She painfully destroyed all the history of West Bengal... So, I think all these will not be accepted by the people of West Bengal, and this is the time to say goodbye to her. In 2026, there is no hope for the TMC to come to power again," said Shankar Ghosh.

'No truth in their manifesto'

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee questioned the credibility of the promises, arguing that similar commitments had not been fulfilled during the party's tenure since 2011 and calling the manifesto unreliable. "TMC has been in power since 2011, and this govt is going to the elections for the fourth time. Has what is in today's manifesto happened in the last 15 years? The answer is no. The public knows that the manifesto means nothing. These people lie, inaugurate things, and then abandon them. Five years later, it is repeated. There is no truth in their manifesto. Whatever they have said in the manifesto will not happen," said Locket Chatterjee.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary slammed TMC's manifesto, adding that the party is "skilled in misleading people."

"Elections have arrived, and the Trinamool Party is skilled at misleading people. Now that the elections are here, there will be a flood of big promises to manipulate and mislead the public. Every possible effort is being made to influence and deceive people, and that is exactly what is happening," said Chowdhary.

Electoral Context and Past Results

Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4. Like the 2021 Assembly election, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, after MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. TMC won 215 seats, returning to power for a third consecutive term, and BJP won 77. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Tamang) won one seat, and Indian Secular Front won one seat. Congress and Left Front had drawn a blank in the polls. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011. (ANI)