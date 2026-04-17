Karti Chidambaram criticised the Delimitation Bill, comparing the govt's assurances to an insurance sales pitch. His comments came as Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, saying it won't harm the representation of Southern states.

Karti Chidambaram's 'Sales Pitch' Jibe

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday took a jibe at the Central government over the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying it is akin to a "sales pitch" of an insurance sales match, with the oral assurances not matching the "fine print" of the Bill.

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"The delimitation "sales pitch" by the government is like that of an insurance salesman, they say one thing & the fine print says something else," Karti Chidambaram wrote on X.

Amit Shah Rebuts 'False Narrative'

Chidambaram's comments come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the debate on the bill, where he said that a false narrative is being created that the proposed delimitation exercise will harm representation of Southern states in parliament.

"The biggest narrative being created is that these three bills, the Constitution Amendment Bill, bill on delimitation, and changes to the constituency election law, will harm the power of the South," he said. "If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76%. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97%," he added.

Women's Reservation and Seat Increase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier sought to allay apprehension of opposition parties over the delimitation of constituencies and the "proportionate increase" in the strength of the Lok Sabha to implement the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 polls.

Lok Sabha is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850. (ANI)