Congress MP Manickam Tagore called the Lok Sabha delimitation an 'attack on the federal structure' and PM Modi's speech a 'jumla'. Meanwhile, KC Venugopal urged the govt to implement women's reservation on the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress Slams Delimitation as 'Attack on Constitution'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday called the delimitation process, increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, an attack on the federal structure and the Constitution. Speaking to ANI, Manickam Tagore termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha a "jumla". Tagore said, "How has he not spoken about the delimitation bill? He was making a 'jumla' speech yesterday to cover that the delimitation is going to affect hugely. This (delimitation) is an attack on the federal structure and an attack on the Constitution. The Founding Fathers of the Constitution never thought that it would be misused like this, and the Prime Minister is leading that misuse."

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PM Modi, on Thursday, asked the Opposition to extend support to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and provide 33 per cent reservation to women legislators. Addressing the question of delimitation, the Prime Minister assured that "whether it is the South, the North, the East, the West, small states or large states, the decision-making process will not do injustice to anyone", and there will be no change in proportion in the proposed increase in seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

Implement Reservation on Existing Seats, Urges Congress

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal has urged the government to withdraw the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 and implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, without changing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha. If the government is unable to muster the two-thirds majority to pass a constitutional amendment to increase the Lok Sabha's strength up to 850, the Centre could consider withdrawing the Bill and move ahead with delimitation and women's reservation based on the 2027 Census.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises, Venugopal asked the government to hold an all-party meeting and withdraw the constitutional amendment, and the Opposition will support the implementation of the reservation of one-third seats for women legislators. He said, "Let them call an all-party meeting, withdraw this bill, and we are ready for complete implementation of women's reservation with the existing 543 seats. If you want to safeguard the interests of the women, this is the best way. In the name of women's (reservation), you want to hijack the democracy, which we cannot allow."

Stating that the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was notified last night, he added, "The 2023 legislation was notified yesterday night. They are talking about women's empowerment, and we saw the Prime Minister's drama, but they notified the 2023 legislation last night. If they have sincerity, then why this delay? You only delayed the women's reservation bill, which substantiates that."

(ANI)