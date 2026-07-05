IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph for Delhi on Sunday. Widespread rainfall is expected in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab from July 7-9, with heavy rainfall alerts also issued for Rajasthan and UP.

Forecast for Delhi and Adjoining States

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain with an intensity of 5-20 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, very likely over several parts of the national capital on Sunday.

According to the forecast, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi.

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According to the IMD, the national capital Delhi, along with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, is expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall on July 6 and July 10. However, the intensity will increase to "fairly widespread to widespread" rainfall between July 7 and July 9, and again on July 11. The weather department has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in these regions during July 6-9 and on July 11.

Monsoon Activity in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is set to experience intense monsoon activity. The IMD has predicted "very heavy rainfall" for East Rajasthan from July 6 to July 10, with heavy showers continuing on July 11. West Rajasthan is likely to see heavy rain on July 7 and 8. Both regions remain under a seasonal alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph throughout the week.

Alert for Himalayan Region

The weather department has sounded an alert for the Himalayan belt. Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness "isolated very heavy rainfall" on July 6 and 7, while Uttarakhand will see similar conditions on July 6. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across both states until July 11.

Wet Spell Predicted for Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has forecast a wet spell for Uttar Pradesh as well. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive "isolated very heavy rainfall" on July 10 and 11, with heavy rain also likely on July 8 and 9. (ANI)