Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra reviewed the progress of the Yamuna Boat tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Development Project, which aims to introduce recreational boat cruises and ferry services on the River Yamuna for residents and visitors in the national capital.

The project, located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, is expected to provide a new green tourism experience and enhance connectivity through eco-friendly river travel. The initiative is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. The River Yamuna, notified as National Waterway 110 (NW-110), stretches 1,080 kilometres from Delhi's Jagatpur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

A Milestone for Sustainable Waterways

As part of efforts to promote inland water transport and short-distance urban tourism, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is developing facilities along a 6-7 km round-trip corridor between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. After reviewing the on-ground progress, Sonowal said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to sustainable and modern waterways.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's waterways have witnessed a transformational revival after decades of neglect. Eco-friendly cruise tourism on the Yamuna is a major milestone, paving the way for cleaner, greener and more efficient water transport that will boost connectivity and tourism in the heart of Delhi," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

Project Implementation and Features

To support implementation, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed an MoU with key departments of the Delhi Government, including Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). The agreement focuses on developing cruise tourism along a four-kilometre stretch of NW-110.

The corridor will function as a hub for eco-friendly cruise operations, powered by electric-solar hybrid boats that can accommodate 30 to 40 passengers. The vessels will feature safety equipment, including life jackets and public announcement systems. IWAI has already installed two floating jetties with a capacity of 50 passengers each at Sonia Vihar. Additional on-shore amenities such as parking, basic facilities, and recreational spaces are planned.

Unlocking Economic and Tourism Potential

The project is expected to revitalise recreational activities, enhance green mobility and reshape Delhi's tourism landscape by offering new river-based experiences for residents and tourists. Speaking further on the possibilities of the Yamuna as a conduit of commute leading towards ease of movement and economic growth, Sarbananda Sonowal further said, "The development of inland water transport on the Yamuna opens an exciting new chapter for Delhi. Beyond enabling cleaner modes of travel, this project will enhance the experience of residents and tourists alike by adding a unique river-cruise dimension to the Capital's tourism landscape. With eco-friendly boat services and modern passenger facilities, Yamuna will not only emerge as a vibrant recreational corridor but also as a dynamic water transport link that strengthens connectivity and economic opportunities in the heart of the city."

The Union Minister and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi were also joined by Pravesh Sahib Singh, Minister for Public Works Department, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control, Water and Gurudwara Elections, Delhi Govt along with Kapil Mishra, Law & justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Art, Culture & Language, Tourism, Delhi Govt. Senior officials from IWAI including Sunil Kumar Singh, Chairman (I/C), IWAI and others from Delhi Government were also present during the review visit.

Transforming India's Inland Waterways Sector

Across India, IWAI is strengthening national waterways by developing terminals, improving fairways, installing night navigation aids and upgrading lock systems. Under the Harit Nauka sustainability initiative, electric catamarans have already been launched in Varanasi and Ayodhya, with additional deployments planned for Patna & Guwahati. IWAI recently completed trials of India's first indigenously built hydrogen fuel-cell powered vessel, advancing the country's green mobility goals.

Adding on the revitalisation of inland waterways in the country, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the inland waterways sector--once neglected and overlooked for almost six decades-- has undergone a transformational turnaround since 2014. What was long seen as an under-utilised asset is today revolutionising how India moves people and goods with speed, sustainability and efficiency. The remarkable growth in cargo movement, infrastructure expansion and green mobility solutions stands as a testament to PM Modi ji's resolve to unlock the vast potential of our rivers for national progress."

Unprecedented Growth and Modernisation

IWT sector has recorded an unprecedented rise in trade and movement of goods over the past decade. The number of operational national waterways increased by 767%, while the volume of cargo handled on national waterways grew by 635%. The sector also saw a 62% increase in multimodal terminals and a 233% rise in investments in national waterways.

Major reforms--including the National Waterways Act, 2016, which declared 111 national waterways, and the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, replacing century-old legislation--have played a key role in driving expansion and modernisation.

Today, India's 111 national waterways span 20,187 kilometres across 23 states and four Union Territories. Thirty-two National Waterways are currently operational for shipping and navigation. The number of operational waterways is targeted to reach 76 by 2027. Cargo movement on national waterways reached an all-time high of 146 million tons between April 2024 and March 2025, marking the strongest performance to date. (ANI)