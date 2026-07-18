Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma reviewed civic infrastructure in East Delhi under the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, inspecting roads, drainage, and other public facilities ahead of the peak monsoon season with officials and public representatives.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday reviewed civic infrastructure across East Delhi under the Delhi government's 'Government on Wheels' initiative, inspecting roads, drainage systems and other public facilities ahead of the peak monsoon season. The inspection covered six to seven Assembly constituencies, with officials, engineers and public representatives travelling together to identify civic issues and ensure their timely resolution.

'Government on Wheels' Initiative

Speaking to reporters during the inspection, Verma said the initiative enables the government to assess ground realities and expedite development works. "The Delhi Government, through the PWD, conducted a 'Government on Wheels' tour across 6-7 assembly constituencies, covering issues such as roadside horticulture work, drain cleaning, and potential waterlogging problems in view of the upcoming monsoon season. It is a great initiative where officials, MLAs, and others all sit together in a bus. Over the course of four hours, we cover the entire area, inspecting all major roads, identifying locations for Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), and spotting damaged sections. Our engineers note down every specific point in their diaries and complete the work according to our set targets," Verma said.

The minister said the drive focuses on identifying damaged roads, improving roadside greenery, ensuring proper drain cleaning and locating suitable sites for Foot Over Bridges to improve pedestrian safety.

Monsoon Preparedness Review

The inspection comes days after Verma reviewed Delhi's monsoon preparedness from the 24x7 PWD Monsoon Control Room following heavy rainfall in the national capital. According to the Delhi government, the PWD has identified 45 waterlogging-prone locations, which are being monitored through 179 CCTV cameras. To tackle waterlogging, the department has deployed 754 permanent pumps at 167 locations and 305 temporary pumps at 273 locations across the city.

During the earlier review, officials informed the minister that key waterlogging hotspots such as Minto Bridge, Zakhira, Dhaula Kuan and Moolchand remained operational despite heavy rainfall due to extensive pre-monsoon preparations. The Delhi government has said engineering teams and emergency response staff remain on standby throughout the monsoon season to ensure prompt action and minimise disruption to public movement. (ANI)