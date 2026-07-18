MP PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, campaigning for the Datia by-poll, expressed confidence that Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh would win by over 25,000 votes. He alleged the BJP has lost public trust. BJP's Narottam Mishra also claimed a big win.

Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday campaigned for the party's Datia Assembly by-poll candidate Ghanshyam Singh, expressing confidence that the Congress would register a comfortable victory by a margin of over 25,000 votes.

The Datia Assembly bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 30, with counting of votes on August 3. The by-election was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case. The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has nominated Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh.

Congress Alleges BJP Betrayal

Patwari claimed that the Congress was receiving overwhelming public support and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost the trust of the people. "There is great enthusiasm and unimaginable public support. A slogan has gained momentum against the BJP: 'na daru pe, na daam pe, vote lagegi Kunwar Ghanshyam pe' (No votes for liquor or money; vote for Kunwar Ghanshyam). This in itself sends a message regarding the betrayal the BJP has inflicted upon the people of Madhya Pradesh--betraying farmers, youth, and employees, committing injustices against Dalits and the downtrodden, and denying OBCs their 27% reservation. These issues are being discussed in every household," the Congress president said.

Claiming that public sentiment was turning in favour of the Congress, he reiterated that the party would secure a decisive victory in the bypoll. "Based on these discussions, the outcome is clear. As I stated yesterday, the Congress party will win by a margin of over 25,000 votes. Our party is united, and the BJP can no longer mislead the public with its deceptions...," Patwari said.

BJP Confident of Winning Datia Seat

Earlier, Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also exuded confidence over the party's prospects in the upcoming Datia Assembly by-election, claiming that the BJP would win the seat by around 20,000 votes. (ANI)