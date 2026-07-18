Former Badrinath Temple officer Rajendra Chauhan was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with an alleged donation theft. An SIT probe has recovered foreign currency and is questioning other temple employees as the investigation intensifies.

Former Badrinath Temple officer Rajendra Chauhan, arrested in connection with the alleged theft of donations at Badrinath Dham, was on Saturday remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a court in Chamoli district as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensified its probe into the case.

Chauhan was produced before the court of Civil Judge (Junior Division) and In-charge Judicial Magistrate, Jyoshimath, Heena Kausar. After completion of legal formalities, the court sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police following an investigation into the alleged theft of donations from the temple. Police said the probe is continuing and further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation.

SIT Probe and Recoveries

Meanwhile, the SIT is questioning other temple employees as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged donation theft.

Earlier, police conducted raids at Chauhan's premises in the Badrinath Dham area, leading to the recovery of foreign currencies, expensive saffron and other materials. The searches were carried out based on information allegedly provided by the accused during interrogation.

SIT Investigation Officer Mahadev Uniyal had said that while several items had been recovered, the accused was not cooperating regarding the missing cash. "Saffron and some other materials have been recovered. Foreign currencies have also been found. Accused is not cooperating, as far as cash is concerned," Uniyal had said.

Evidence and Further Questioning

The SIT has also received an 18-page internal inquiry report prepared by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) as part of the investigation.

According to Uttarakhand Police, investigators have recovered and analysed CCTV footage from June 22 and June 25, while footage from June 29 and July 2 has also been secured for examination. Police said fresh CCTV footage has helped the SIT identify more suspects in the alleged theft case.

The SIT has also questioned Badrinath Temple Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad and his Personal Assistant Atul Dimri regarding alleged lapses in oversight.

Investigators have additionally reviewed operational records and CCTV footage to trace the handling and movement of temple donations. (ANI)