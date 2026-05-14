Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the DDA to waive entry fees till 10 AM for morning walkers at select parks. This move aims to promote the Fit India Movement and encourage public participation in healthy outdoor activities.

DDA Waives Morning Entry Fees for Walkers

In line with the Prime Minister's vision to promote the Fit India Movement, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to waive the entry fee till 10:00 AM for morning walkers at DDA parks, greens and heritage sites where entry tickets are presently being charged.

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The parks and sites covered under this initiative include Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green at Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrut Bio-Diversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park (Jasola) and Smriti Van (Narela).

The decision has been taken to provide relief to morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts, while encouraging greater public participation in healthy outdoor activities and promoting a culture of fitness and well-being across the city.

All other DDA parks continue to remain open free of cost for the general public. DDA remains committed to developing and maintaining accessible, vibrant and eco-friendly public spaces across Delhi for the benefit of all citizens. DDA manages over 16,000 acres of green assets, including more than 700 parks, biodiversity zones, city forests, regional parks and neighbourhood gardens. These spaces play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, promoting community wellness and ensuring inclusive access to nature across the city.

'Walk-to-Work' Vision for Delhi

Earlier on Wednesday, Sandhu chaired a meeting with the DDA officials on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Walk-to-Work" communities across Delhi. In a post on X, the LG hailed it as a "transformative policy," stating that it will redefine Delhi's "urban landscape and skyline." He said that the vision involves reducing congestion, improving urban mobility and expanding affordable housing. The LG affirmed that the initiative will promote development of the national capital with due care to PM Modi's Viksit Bharat approach and sustainability."

Chaired a meeting with @Official_DDA on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy to advance the vision of creating "Walk-to-Work" communities across Delhi. Guided by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a #ViksitBharat, this transformative policy will redefine Delhi's urban landscape and skyline. By promoting high-density, mixed-use development around Metro and RRTS stations, we aim to reduce congestion, improve urban mobility, and expand access to affordable housing. Developing vibrant, integrated station hubs where citizens can live, work, and shop without dependence on private vehicles will pave the way for a greener, more sustainable, and future-ready #ViksitDilli," he wrote. (ANI)