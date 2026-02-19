Delhi's air quality improved to the 'moderate' category on Thursday with an AQI of 169, a significant recovery from Tuesday's 'poor' rating of 259. Areas like India Gate and IGI Airport also saw moderate air quality, according to CPCB data.

Delhi Air Quality Improves

The air quality in the national capital saw significant improvement on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 169 in the 'moderate' category at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI in the area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was recorded at 152, while at the Indira Gandhi Airport (Terminal 3), it was recorded at 120, also in the 'moderate' category, as per the CPCB data. The AQI at both Delhi's ITO and Dwaka was recorded at 152. In RK Puram, it was recorded at 175.

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 259 around 8 am.

Understanding AQI Categories

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods.

The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone. (ANI)