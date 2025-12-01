Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category on Monday with an AQI of 299. This is an improvement from the 'very poor' category over the weekend. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 354, while NSIT Dwarka had the lowest at 195.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 299 at 7 am compared to 279 at 4 pm on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital has recorded "poor" air quality for the past two days after showing improvement from the "very poor" category on Sunday, when the AQI dipped to 279 from 305 reported on Saturday.

Area-wise AQI Breakdown

According to CPCB, Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI in the city at 354 as of 7 am, placing it in the "very poor" category. Other highly affected areas included Rohini (341), Bawana (339), RK Puram (336), Mundka (330), and Punjabi Bagh (328), all of which continued to experience hazardous air quality. On the lower end of the spectrum, NSIT Dwarka registered the least AQI at 195, falling under the "moderate" category. This was followed by Mandir Marg at 207 and IGI Airport T3 at 248, which, while still unhealthy, reflected comparatively better air quality than most other monitoring stations across the city.

Several other key stations, including Anand Vihar (325), Jahangirpuri (321), Vivek Vihar (321), Shadipur (324) and Pusa (322), continued to remain in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

Long-Term Air Quality Improvement

Meanwhile, the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR has shown a consistent improvement this year, with the region recording its lowest average AQI for the January-November period in the last eight years, excluding 2020 - the COVID-19 lockdown year, according to data shared on Sunday. As per official figures, Delhi's average AQI between January and November 2025 stood at 187, an improvement over 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 203 in 2019, and 213 in 2018.

Understanding AQI Categories

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort. The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, signals increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart diseases.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues. This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter. Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone. (ANI)