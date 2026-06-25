Two 24-year-old women died in separate incidents in West Delhi. One was found dead in Khyala, with her family accusing the in-laws of harassment. In the other case in Nangloi, a woman died by suicide, blaming her in-laws in a video.

A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented room in West Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Thursday.

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Crime Team and FSL inspected the scene. A ligature material (chunni) and other relevant exhibits were seized. The scene of the crime was preserved.

As the deceased had been married for about three years, the matter was reported to the SDM, Rajouri Garden. Statements of the deceased's family members were recorded before the SDM, wherein allegations of cruelty and harassment by the in-laws were raised, as per the police.

No suicide note was found. A ligature mark was observed on the neck of the deceased.

The body was shifted to DDU Hospital Mortuary after MLC at GGS Hospital. Post-mortem examination is awaited, police said.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the enquiry and post-mortem report.

Police said that a PCR call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman was received at Khyala police station on June 24. Police staff reached the spot and found the woman lying inside her rented room.

Similar case in Nangloi

In another case, a 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in West Delhi's Nangloi, Delhi police said on Thursday.

The woman had recorded a video in which she blamed her in-laws. The incident took place in the Nangloi police station area of Outer Delhi.

Delhi police said, "A 24-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide at her residence in the Nangloi police station area of Outer Delhi". The police said the victim had recorded a video in which she claimed to have been harassed by her in-laws.

Delhi Police is investigating the matter thoroughly, and the SDM is also verifying all the facts at his level, the police added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)