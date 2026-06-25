DRDO celebrated the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) for the indigenous Netra AEW&C system. The system, which enhances airborne surveillance, was lauded for its role in the Balakot strikes and its contribution to India's self-reliance.

DRDO Achieves Milestone with Netra AEW&C Clearance

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) celebrated the successful accomplishment of Final Operational Clearance (FOC) for the indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, marking a significant milestone in India's airborne surveillance and network-centric warfare capabilities.

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The ceremony was attended by Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, SYSM AVSM VM, Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Force, as the chief guest, Former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM AVSM VM ADC (Retd.) and Former Chairman of DRDO Dr. S Christopher as the Guests of Honour. The ceremony was also attended by serving and retired senior officers of the Indian Air Force, including former Chief of the Air Staff, DRDO, distinguished dignitaries of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and representatives from Indian Industry partners who have contributed to the programme. The Netra AEW&C system has been developed through collaboration between the Indian Air Force, DRDO and Indian industry partners.

IAF Praises System's Reliability and Indigenous Tech

According to DRDO, the system enhances airborne surveillance, situational awareness and battle management capabilities. Addressing the gathering, Air Marshal Bharti expressed satisfaction over the achievement of Final Operational Clearance for the indigenous platform. He spoke about the operational utilisation and reliability of the Netra AEW&C system during the Balakot strikes and Operation Sindoor. He also highlighted the importance of indigenous technologies, saying they provide flexibility to adapt systems to evolving operational requirements. He lauded the collaboration among DRDO, the Indian Air Force and industry partners in the success of the programme.

Development Journey and Collaboration

Director General (Aeronautics), DRDO, Dr K Rajalakshmi Menon, outlined the development journey of the Netra programme from inception to induction. She highlighted the challenges encountered during the project and the measures adopted to achieve programme objectives. She also emphasised the role of system engineering in planning and executing flight tests and acknowledged the contributions of scientists associated with the programme.

Director General (Electronics), DRDO, Dr BK Das, said the coordination among DRDO laboratories, industry partners, certification agencies and the Indian Air Force had been central to the programme's success. He described the Netra AEW&C system as an example of self-reliance in the defence sector and stressed the role of Indian industry in defence manufacturing.

Official Handover and Felicitation

During the event, Chief Executive (Airworthiness) APVS Prasad handed over the Final Operational Clearance certificate to the Indian Air Force. Organisations and units that contributed to the development and operationalisation of the system were also felicitated.

According to DRDO, the Final Operational Clearance of the Netra AEW&C system marks a technological and strategic milestone in strengthening India's airborne surveillance and command-and-control capabilities. (ANI)