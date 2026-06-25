Congress is seriously preparing for the upcoming UP assembly elections, said leader Salman Khurshid, citing the party's victory in Kerala. He also explained that nationwide press conferences are a follow-up to the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign.

Congress preparing for UP polls: Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday said that the party is seriously making preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and noted the victory in the Keralam assembly polls. He was asked about the party's preparations for the upcoming UP assembly polls. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We donot show off. The party is seriously making preparations for the upcoming elections. We had made serious preparations earlier for the recent assembly elections... We won in Keralam... We make preparations everywhere"

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"We will fight the next elections with strength. Preparations are underway. Signs are pointing towards a good time," he added.

On 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign

Salman Khurshid on Thursday said that the Congress party's nationwide press conferences are a follow-up to the campaign 'Chhatron ki Goonj', saying that it is an effort in the interest of the entire nation and to reach students preparing for the exams and voice their concerns.

Speaking to ANI, he said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had stressed that the 'Goonj Rally' is not just a political program but is in the context of the country's future.

"When Rahul Gandhi went to Kota, and that program was also done under the name 'Goonj Rally', in which thousands of youth who are preparing for competitive exams came in large numbers to see and interact with him. At that time, he had said very clearly that this is not a political program. This program is in the context of the future of our country, that the grievances they have, the complaints they have, and the treatment they have received, we have come here to oppose that," Khurshid said.

He further said that the nationwide press conferences by the Congress party are a follow-up to the "Goonj Rally" campaign. Young party leaders have been entrusted to reach students in every corner of the country to spread Rahul Gandhi's message among students.

"So in follow-up to that, the Congress party has entrusted this responsibility to the youth, that our young leaders should go to our party, they should go, they should spread out across the country, go there, conduct press conferences, and try to warn the people there, so that this message of Rahul Gandhi can reach everyone and people can respond with empathy and react to this," he said. (ANI)