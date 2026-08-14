The Telangana government, led by CM Revanth Reddy, has urged Congress workers to be vigilant during the electoral roll revision, alleging interference from BJP and BRS. The government also announced the Indiramma Indlu housing programme for Hyderabad.

The Telangana government has urged Congress party workers and constituency-level representatives to remain vigilant during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and to ensure that eligible voters are not inadvertently excluded. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly directed ministers and constituency in-charges to review voter-list cases at the grassroots level and assist eligible voters in addressing any discrepancies. Congress leaders have alleged that the BJP and BRS are attempting to influence the revision process, while the opposition parties have disputed such allegations.

Welfare Initiatives and Housing Programme

Separately, the government has highlighted recent rainfall across Telangana and its welfare initiatives for farmers and other sections of society, including Rythu Bharosa, free electricity and other announced schemes. The government has also announced plans under the Indiramma Indlu housing programme to provide one lakh houses within Hyderabad. The initiative is intended to provide permanent housing to economically weaker and lower-middle-income families within the city rather than relocating beneficiaries to distant peripheral areas. Government representatives have described the housing programme as part of a broader effort to improve living conditions and provide greater dignity and security to urban families. Opposition parties, meanwhile, are expected to scrutinise the implementation and delivery of the scheme.

CM Reddy's Appeal on Voter Rolls

Earlier on Thursday, Reddy appealed to people in the state to ensure that their names are not deleted from electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that some political forces were conspiring to remove voters' names.

CM Revanth Reddy made the remarks while participating in the "Minorities Excellence Summit" and urged Congress workers to visit every household to verify voters' details. "Some forces were attempting to have votes deleted in the 'SIR'. After winning West Bengal, the political forces said their next target is Telangana," the release quoted Revanth Reddy as saying.

The Chief Minister said Congress would not allow eligible voters to lose their right to vote and called upon party cadres to ensure that every voter's name remains on the electoral rolls.

"Everyone must become a Revanth Reddy and safeguard the right to vote," he said. (ANI)