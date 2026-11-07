Ayodhya is decorated for the tenth Deepotsav celebrations, with the President of India as the chief guest. The event features a grand drone show, cultural performances, and the Saryu Maha Aarti to celebrate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been decorated with flowers ahead of the festival of Diwali as part of the Deepotsav celebrations, where Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly perform the Aarti of Shri Ramlala at the temple.

Ahead of their visit, fleet trials were conducted, as other dignitaries, along with the Vice President and President, will also attend celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi and Ram Katha Park. These preparations come ahead of the tenth edition of the Deepotsav programme scheduled for Saturday.

Mayor Confirms Final Preparations

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi stated that all arrangements had been made for the event. Speaking to ANI, Tripathi added that preparations for the ceremonial lighting of lamps are fully in place. He further noted that decorations for the venue are nearly complete.

"All preparations have been completed. Our team has just concluded the final rehearsal for the Saryu Aarti. Arrangements for the ceremonial lighting of lamps are also fully in place, and the decorations are nearly complete," said Tripathi.

He said the city was eagerly awaiting the arrival of the President of India, who, according to him, would be the chief guest at this year's Deepotsav. "It is a great privilege for the Chief Minister and all of us that the President of India will be the chief guest at this year's Deepotsav. The entire city of Ayodhya eagerly awaits her arrival," added Tripathi.

Celebrations and Security Measures

Additionally, Hanumangarhi Temple was illuminated with grand golden lights as devotees thronged the shrine for Diwali celebrations. Meanwhile, other preparations, including heavy police deployment and security forces, have been made at key locations to ensure safety during the festive event.

The main celebrations will feature a two thousand one hundred drone show depicting episodes from the Ramayana, along with cultural performances by artists from five countries. The Saryu Maha Aarti will involve two thousand one hundred and forty-seven participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public, while the ceremony will feature Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront.

Deepotsav is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and his victory over Ravan.