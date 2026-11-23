The Delhi Waqf Board is contesting the removal of the historic Qadeemi Masjid for the Central Vista project, citing its protected status. The Centre argues the site is needed for redevelopment, leading to a legal dispute over the premises.

Delhi Waqf Board Opposes Removal of Qadeemi Masjid for Central Vista

The Delhi Waqf Board has opposed the Centre’s proposal to remove the over 149-year-old Qadeemi Masjid situated inside the Krishi Bhawan complex for the Central Vista redevelopment project, telling the Delhi High Court that the mosque is a notified Waqf property and its religious and historical character deserves protection. In an affidavit filed recently, the Board disputed the Centre’s contention that the mosque cannot be retained within the government premises, stating that its removal should not be treated as an inevitable consequence of the redevelopment project.

The Board submitted that the historical and religious character of the mosque should be preserved and that appropriate conservation measures could be undertaken in consultation with the competent heritage authorities, wherever required. The affidavit stated that, given the mosque’s notified Waqf status, religious character and historical significance, the property requires appropriate administrative and legal protection.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the mosque’s caretaking committee, requested the court to ensure that access to the mosque is not obstructed by the authorities. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, responded, “My lips are sealed. He can read whatever here.” The court observed that access to the mosque was not being impeded until construction work begins.

The court also asked the Delhi Waqf Board to respond within four weeks to a representation submitted by Mohd Yasir, a worshipper at the mosque. The matter will now be heard in January 2027. In its affidavit, the Waqf Board has also disputed the Centre’s contention that Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular public premises where a permanent religious structure cannot be retained. The Board said the description of the premises as secular public property does not negate the notified Waqf status or the religious character of the mosque.

The Board has further relied on the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, submitting that the mosque falls within the definition of a place of worship under Section 2(c) and that its religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947, is protected under Section 4(1). It has argued that the proposed redevelopment cannot be used to bypass the statutory protection claimed for the mosque.

The Centre had earlier informed the High Court that Qadeemi Masjid cannot be retained at its present location as the land is required for the redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 under the Central Vista project. The government also maintained that Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are designated for administrative and public service activities and that retaining a permanent religious structure within the premises would be inconsistent with their secular character.