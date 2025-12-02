Delhi's air quality has been categorised as 'Very Poor' by the CPCB, with the city's AQI recorded at 304. Most areas, including Anand Vihar and Akshardham (AQI 383), were blanketed in a thick layer of smog, posing health risks.

CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) categorised Delhi AQI (Air Quality Index) as 'Very Poor'. The AQI in Delhi is reported to be around 304, according to the latest data. Most of the areas were seen to be blanketed by a layer of smog.

AQI in various parts of Delhi

The AQI in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi was around 383, categorised as 'Very Poor' by CPCB, and the area was seen to be blanketed by a layer of smog. The area around Akshardham Temple was also seen blanketed in smog, with the AQI at 383 in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB.

The ITO area had an AQI (Air Quality Index) of about 331, categorised as 'Very Poor', by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). The AQI for the Ghazipur area was reported to be 383, according to CPCB data, and was categorised as 'Very Poor'. The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was also blanketed in smog, with the AQI at 312 in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB. The AQI of AIIMS was seen to be slightly better, with the AQI of around 277 and categorised as 'Poor' by the CPCB.

Understanding AQI Categories

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, signals increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart diseases.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues. This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods.

The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone. (ANI)