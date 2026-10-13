Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer announced that around 20 lakh of nearly 33 lakh flagged discrepancies in the city's voter list have been resolved under the Special Intensive Revision 2026, assuring that no eligible voter will be excluded.

Around 20 lakh cases out of nearly 33 lakh entries flagged for logical discrepancies or unmapped records in Delhi's voter list have been resolved under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said.

In a post on X, the CEO said a proactive campaign had been launched to address the discrepancies and ensure that eligible voters are not excluded from the electoral roll. “If any person has any grievance, please feel free to contact any of the 14,947 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 902 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 70 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 13 District Electoral Officers (DEOs) or the CEO,” the statement said. “No eligible voter will be excluded from the voter list,” it added.

Application Statistics Across Districts

According to the data provided by the CEO's office, the West district recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications, with 28,820 applications, taking the total across Delhi to 2,12,400, as of August 30. South East district recorded the highest number of Form 6A applications, with 253, while the total across Delhi stood at 1,351. South East district also recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications, with 14,659, out of a total of 51,471 across the national capital. East district reported the highest number of Form 8 applications, with 32,711, taking the total across Delhi to 2,60,768.

The data covers the 13 districts listed by the CEO's office as part of the SIR exercise.

How to Check and Update Voter Details

The Draft Electoral Roll was published on August 31 and is available on the CEO, Delhi, website as well as at polling stations. Voters have been advised to check their names in the electoral roll. Those whose names are missing can submit Form 6, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, for inclusion in the final electoral roll. New applicants who attain the age of 18 years on or before October 1 can also apply through Form 6. Voters seeking a change of address or correction in existing entries can submit Form 8.

The claims and objections period will remain open until October 30. Applications received during this period will be disposed of by November 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4. (ANI)