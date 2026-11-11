The Ministry of Home Affairs has simplified India's visa regime, reducing main categories from 13 to 9 and sub-categories from 49 to 23. This rationalization reduces visa application form fields by up to 70 percent to improve administrative ease.

India Simplifies Visa Framework

India has simplified its visa regime by reducing the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9, and sub-categories from 49 to 23, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) updating its IT systems to implement the changes and visa issuance under the revised framework is expected to begin by the end of this year. The MHA has also undertaken a comprehensive exercise to simplify and rationalise visa application forms across 23 categories and sub-categories of Visas.

As per the ministry, the required fields or columns for all 23 categories and sub-categories of Visas have been reduced by 65 per cent to 70 per cent-- an initiative to significantly reduce the information required from foreign nationals and simplify visa forms while retaining essential details necessary for visa processing. The move, MHA said, will reduce time and effort required to complete application by the applicant as well as it will enhance administrative efficiency by facilitating more focused scrutiny and processing of visa application.

Revised Visa Categories Explained

"The Government of India has simplified its visa regime by reducing the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9 and the number of sub-categories from 49 to 23. The move aimed at making it more compact, coherent and responsive to the requirements of foreign nationals visiting India. To implement all changes made in the Indian Visa regime, the MHA is updating the IT systems, and by year-end, visas will be granted as per the new rationalisation," said the MHA.

The revised visa framework now comprises nine main categories: Business Visa, Diplomatic Visa, Work Visa, Journalist Visa, Medical Visa, Official Visa, Student Visa, Visitor Visa and Miscellaneous Visa. Business Visa is allowed for long-term business activities, including establishing an industrial and business venture; short- term business activities like participation in sports and cultural or commercial performances, production investment business, attending conferences, shooting of films including documentaries and advertisement films. However, a Diplomatic Visa is granted to diplomats, including UN Diplomats assigned to India or visiting India and their dependents.

Work Visa is allowed for long-term employment with Indian companies or organisations, working in NGOs and missionary activities, and Journalist Visa is granted to Journalists accredited in India. Medical Visa is granted to foreigners visiting India to undergo intensive or indoor medical treatment, including treatment under AYUSH systems and their attendants, while Official Visa is provided to non-diplomatic officials, including UN non-diplomatic officials assigned to India or on a visit to India and their dependents.

Student Visa is granted to school, graduate and post-graduate education, studies in Yoga, Vedic culture and Indian music and dance, Buddhist studies, studies of Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems, research, internship and exchange students. Visitor Visas are provided for tourism, short-term activities including business meetings, medical consultations and Wellness retreats, transit and mountaineering. However, Miscellaneous Visa is granted to Persons of Indian Origin and their spouses and children, those coming to join various specified institutions like Auroville Foundation, dependents of foreign nationals coming on various long-duration visas, stay visa for Afghanistan nationals, Long Term Visa for certain categories of nationals from neighbouring countries and other miscellaneous purposes not covered by any other visa category.

Operational Updates and Rationalization

On August 27 this year, the MHA said it "reduced the number of main visa categories from 13 to 9 and the number of sub-categories from 49 to 23." This follows the earlier rationalisation undertaken in October, 2025, when the main visa categories were reduced from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49. While considering the simplification of the Indian Visa regime, the ministry said the government of India studied the Visa system of developed countries and global standards. Officials said the consolidation of similar purposes of travel is aimed at providing greater clarity and ease in identifying the appropriate visa category while facilitating legitimate foreign arrivals.

Currently, the MHA said, e-visa is processed by electronic travel authorisation under 13 subcategories. The facility of e-visa is presently available to the nationals of 172 countries. The erstwhile Tourist Visa has been renamed Visitor Visa, reflecting a broader range of permitted purposes beyond conventional tourism. The category has been organised into two sub-categories, V-1 and V-2, so that applicants may select a visa suited to the nature and duration of their proposed visit.

Visitor and Medical Visa Enhancements

In addition to other eligible visitor activities, V-1 Visa covers short-term activities such as business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment and short-term courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. It is granted for 30 days with multiple entries. V-2 Visa is intended for longer-duration visits, with validity of 1, 5 or 10 years, as specified. It covers the activities permissible under V-1 and mountaineering. For mountaineering, a visa of six months, with multiple entries, will be granted.

By bringing a wider range of short visits under a clearly identified category, the new arrangement makes visa selection simpler for travellers who may combine leisure with business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats or cultural learning, including short-duration yoga programmes. The longer-duration V-2 option provides continuity and convenience for eligible repeat visitors, while the specific mountaineering provision addresses the distinct needs of such travel.

The Medical Visa framework retains separate provisions for treatment under conventional and AYUSH systems. M-1 Visa covers medical treatment other than treatment under AYUSH systems, while M-3 Visa covers treatment under AYUSH systems. M-1 and M-3 Visas, including their e-Visa variants, will be granted for one year as a default option with multiple entries. Corresponding medical attendant visa provisions are also available accordingly; M-2 and M-4 Visas will be granted for attendants of M-1 and M-3 visa holders, respectively. This arrangement gives patients greater predictability when treatment involves multiple consultations, follow-up appointments or staged procedures.

Student and Business Visa Streamlining

Multiple-entry validity can reduce the need for repeated visa applications during a course of care, while the distinct AYUSH provision helps applicants identify the appropriate treatment route. The availability of attendant visas also facilitates support by accompanying persons. This will encourage Medical Value Tourism in India as per the Prime Minister’s Vision of Heal in India.

The Student Visa category has been consolidated into two broad sub-categories. S-1 Visa covers school, graduate and post-graduate education. S-2 Visa covers PhD and research scholars in Indian universities, visiting faculty, foreign research students visiting India for research, scientific and anthropological expeditions, internships and exchange students, among other specified academic activities. For foreign students enrolled in Indian educational institutions through the Study in India portal, the e-S1 Visa may be granted for up to five years or for the duration of the academic course, whichever is less, with multiple entries.

The Business Visa category has been consolidated into B-1 and B-2. B-1 Visa covers long-term, licence-based business activities, including foreign nationals seeking to establish industrial or business ventures in India. B-2 Visa covers short-term, contract-based business activities, including Production Investment Business, conferences, sports, performative arts and films. A specific provision has also been made for foreign subject-matter specialists, engineers and technical personnel engaged by Indian companies in activities such as installation and commissioning, quality checks and essential maintenance, production, IT and ERP ramp-up, training, supply-chain development, plant design and bring-up, senior management and technical support, including transfer of know-how, technology and services.

Such personnel may be granted a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-Visa platform. This was earlier granted under e-B4 visa nomenclature. This differentiation gives businesses greater clarity when planning long-term investments as against short-term contractual assignments. The dedicated provision for technical specialists can facilitate timely deployment of expertise for setting up and operationalising industrial facilities, transferring technology, training personnel and supporting production, thereby improving predictability for companies and foreign professionals alike. Taken together, the changes reduce overlap between visa categories and make the framework easier to navigate for visitors, patients, students, researchers, investors and business professionals. The rationalisation is intended to support legitimate travel, education, healthcare and economic engagement with India through clearer, purpose-based visa options, subject to applicable eligibility criteria and conditions. (ANI)

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