Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced a new Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior, set to attract ₹6,500 crore in investment and create 18,000 jobs, alongside approving the Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah highway project.

Gwalior to Establish Telecom Manufacturing Zone

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday announced that Gwalior is on the verge of establishing a Telecom Manufacturing Zone, with plans to finalise a grand event by the end of the month involving 25 to 30 domestic and international industrial organisations returning to the city. Detailing the magnitude of the upcoming investment and collaborative efforts, Scindia said, "Gwalior is on the verge of creating history. We are bringing a Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) to Gwalior. By the end of this month, we expect to finalise the date for a grand event that will see 25 to 30 industrial organisations—both domestic and international—returning to Gwalior after decades, or even centuries. This initiative will bring an investment of Rs 6,000–6,500 crore and create 18,000 job opportunities. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Department of Telecommunications and the Government of Madhya Pradesh are working in tandem. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accompanied me to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru..."

The project is projected to inject ₹6,000 to ₹6,500 crore into the local economy and generate approximately 18,000 new employment opportunities, cementing Gwalior's position as an emerging manufacturing hub.

Progress in Sanitation and Infrastructure

Shifting focus to urban development and civic standards, the Union Minister also addressed Gwalior's strides in sanitation and cleanliness. Congratulating both residents and the local administration, Scindia emphasised that while substantial progress has been made, further collective efforts are required to meet higher aspirations. "I am very happy that Gwalior is making progress in terms of cleanliness, though there is still a long way to go—that is my hope and aspiration. I want to congratulate all the citizens as well as the administration for the strides we have made in the field of cleanliness. This is good news for Gwalior, but there is still work to be done... We are making progress and living up to the expectations of the public. This should be a matter of joy for all of us," he said.

Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah Highway Approval

Speaking about the Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah four-lane highway, Scindia recalled the long-standing demand for the project and acknowledged the efforts of representatives from Bhind as well as saints and seers who had raised the issue. He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for ensuring approval of the proposal for the highway. "For a long time, the people of Bhind had been struggling for this; even our saints and seers had taken to the streets. I requested the representatives of Bhind and the saints and seers... I would like to thank Nitin Gadkari from the bottom of my heart for ensuring the approval of the proposal for the Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah four-lane highway," Scindia said.

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