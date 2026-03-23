Two brothers, aged 43 and 38, were stabbed in Delhi's Krishna Park area on Sunday. The victims, a grocery shop owner and his brother, are hospitalized but conscious. Police have identified two suspects and are conducting raids to arrest them.

Brothers Stabbed in Krishna Park

Two brothers, including a grocery shop owner, were injured in a stabbing incident at Krishna Park near Parvin Devi Temple in Delhi, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Tigri on Sunday, police said.

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According to the Delhi Police, the incident was reported at approximately 4:30 PM. In the incident, a grocery shop owner, namely Parveen, son of Baburam (age 43 years), and his brother Vikas, son of Baburam (age 38 years), sustained injuries. Both injured persons have been admitted to the hospital, where they are conscious and undergoing treatment.

Police Identify Suspects

During the course of preliminary inquiry, two suspects have been identified, both residents of JJ Camp, Tigri. Police teams are actively conducting raids at their suspected locations, and efforts are underway to apprehend them at the earliest.

Locals Protest, Police Restore Order

Following the incident, a number of local residents gathered at the spot and briefly obstructed traffic on Devli Market Road. The situation was promptly handled by the police, and the concerns of the crowd were understood and addressed. The gathering was dispersed peacefully, and normal traffic movement has been restored.

Legal Action Underway

A case under the strictest sections has been registered, and further legal action is being taken under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)