Delhi Police arrested two individuals for allegedly raping a woman on a private bus in the Nangloi area of West Delhi. The police acted swiftly after the victim lodged a complaint, seizing the bus and taking both accused into custody.

Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly raping a woman on a private bus in West Delhi's Nangloi area, officials said on Thursday. The police launched the investigation after the woman lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly, police arrested both of the accused and seized the bus used in the incident. The police said they are investigating the case from every possible angle. More details awaited. (ANI)