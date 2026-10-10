The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest demanding the sacking of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Over 35,000 security personnel are deployed in Delhi as police have denied permission and started detaining protesters.

A few protesters were detained near Janpath in the Connaught Place area on Saturday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) calls for a ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protest demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of security personnel have been deployed across the national capital.

Heightened Security and Police Directives

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are deployed across the national capital ahead of the protest, amid heightened security arrangements and a directive from the Union Home Secretary to states and Union Territories to maintain the law and order situation.

The proposed demonstration, scheduled for today, is aimed at seeking accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP has called for a large mobilisation at Jantar Mantar despite the Delhi Police denying permission for the protest. “10th October. Jantar Mantar 2.0. We’re coming together again to raise our voice against Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of us are expected...,” CJP said in an Instagram post.

Following the announcement, Delhi Police instructed its teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location. The police have also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for deployment related to the demonstration. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan.

Unlike the deployment during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis and batons. In view of alleged deliberate attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters.

Detained protesters are to be shifted to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre in Daulatpur and Community Centre in Pandrawal. Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in for the October 10 protest.

Multiple Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones are expected to be deployed across Central Delhi as part of the security arrangements. Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the demonstration.

CJP Activist Vows to Continue Protest

Meanwhile, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday asserted that he would not withdraw from the protest even if he were detained or arrested. In a self-made video posted on X, Dipke urged people to participate in large numbers while maintaining peace and discipline. He said he would leave Mumbai on Saturday morning and was uncertain whether he would be arrested upon arriving at the airport or later.

Dipke said the party's demands included free and fair elections, the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, scrapping the SIR exercise and an independent selection procedure for Election Commissioners. “So my only request to all of you is that in case I am detained or in case I am arrested, I have no fear of that. If this government wants to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against me, the National Security Act (NSA), or whatever they want to invoke, you can do so. But what I am fighting for, what CJP is fighting for, is free and fair elections. We need free and fair elections, and those elections cannot happen without the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, cannot happen without scrapping SIR, and cannot happen without an independent selection procedure through which Election Commissioners are selected. That process needs to be neutral and independent. Without that, free and fair elections cannot happen,” he added.

Calling the demonstration a fight to protect democracy, Dipke appealed to participants to ensure that the march remained peaceful and non-violent. He emphasised that protesters should follow the law and avoid any action that could undermine the purpose of the demonstration. “This is a fight to save the country's democracy. Therefore, all of you, please come to Delhi's Jantar Mantar tomorrow in large numbers. But again, my request to everyone is—remember, we are law-abiding citizens, we are peaceful citizens. So no mistake should be made from our end. We are not goons,” Dipke said.

Union Home Ministry Alerts States

The proposed mobilisation has also led the Union Home Ministry to direct states and Union Territories to strengthen security arrangements. In an official letter, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asked police chiefs of all states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive measures in view of the proposed gathering.

The communication cited concerns over a possible attempt by CJP and its supporters to enter the national capital despite the denial of permission. “I write to draw your immediate attention to the grave law & order and public order implications arising from a proposed mass mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, scheduled for 10.10.2026. Vide an official order issued by the Delhi Police, dated 09.10.2026 (copy enclosed), the request submitted on behalf of the CJP has been categorically rejected, and the proposed assembly stands prohibited,” the letter reads.

INDIA Bloc Raises Concerns with President

The security preparations come amid a broader Opposition protest against the SIR exercise and allegations of electoral irregularities. Meanwhile, on Friday evening, leaders of the INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum containing four demands over alleged “vote chori”.

The delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, raised concerns over the functioning of the ECI. Following the closed-door meeting with the President, a 10-member Opposition delegation emerged to brief the press on the outcome of its representation.

Besides Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the delegation included Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party leader Rajiv Rai, NCP leader Supriya Sule and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. The Left was represented by CPI(M) leader MA Baby and CPI leader D Raja. Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha, along with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, were also part of the delegation.

After the meeting, Gandhi alleged that the President had not denied the Opposition's claims and had asked the delegation to provide evidence of alleged electoral irregularities. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said the President had assured the delegation that she would go through the details and had asked the Opposition to submit evidence supporting its allegations.

The meeting came amid protests by Opposition parties over the SIR exercise and allegations of electoral malpractice. Opposition MPs had staged an agitation and march before meeting the President, criticising the Centre and the Delhi administration over security arrangements, metro station closures and internet restrictions in the national capital.

Delhi Police has maintained that permission for the October 10 demonstration has not been granted. (ANI)