A 25-year-old man in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar allegedly murdered his mother, 2 siblings before surrendering to police. He confessed to the killings, citing severe financial stress and mounting debts as the motive.

A chilling triple murder in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar has shaken local residents after a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother, sister and younger brother and then surrendered to police, officials said. The accused, identified by police as Yashveer Singh, walked into the Laxmi Nagar Police Station around 5 pm on Monday and confessed to the killings, citing severe financial stress as the motive.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, Singh informed officers that he had murdered his family members at their Mangal Bazar residence due to mounting debts and an inability to cope with financial pressures.

“On receiving the information, police teams immediately rushed to the address mentioned by the man,” a senior officer said. “Upon verification, the bodies of the woman and her two children were found lying inside the house.”

The victims have been identified as Kavita Singh (46), the mother; Meghana (24), the younger sister; and Mukul (14), the younger brother. Police said all three were found dead inside the family home, and that the accused himself had disclosed the information to them without a prior distress call from neighbours or family.

Neighbours React: “Couldn’t Believe What We Heard”

Residents of the Laxmi Nagar neighbourhood said they were stunned by the revelation, describing the family as quiet and reserved. Several neighbours told police they did not hear any screams or disturbance from the house on the day of the incident.

A local resident said the accused mostly kept to himself and rarely interacted with people in the area. Others said the family had been living in the locality for years and there had been no prior complaints or disputes reported.

Police said the absence of any alarm raised by neighbours made the crime even more disturbing, as the murders allegedly took place inside the house without drawing attention.

Investigators are examining the sequence of events that led to the killings. In his statement to police, Singh claimed he had given his family members food laced with a toxic substance, reportedly derived from dhatura seeds, to render them unconscious before strangling them with a muffler. However, police cautioned that these details are based on the accused’s account and still require independent verification through forensic examination.

Police have also highlighted Singh’s mental and emotional condition in the period leading up to the murders. Officers noted that he had been unemployed for several months and under immense pressure due to financial difficulties. Sources say he had attempted to take his own life multiple times in the recent past, including staged accidents and other attempts, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators are continuing to probe the case, secure forensic evidence and determine whether there were other contributing factors behind the tragic killings. An FIR has been filed, and multiple police teams are working to reconstruct the exact timeline. Authorities have emphasized that all facts and circumstances are being examined, and that the outcome of the investigation will shed light on unresolved questions.

The incident has left local residents in disbelief, with neighbours describing the family as quiet and reserved.