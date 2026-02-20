YSRCP leaders, led by Botsa Satyanarayana, allege the AP govt is blocking debate on the Indapur-Heritage link, fearing exposure of irregularities in TTD ghee contracts. They demand a discussion and accuse the coalition of diversionary tactics.

Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday alleged that the state government is "panicking" at the very mention of Indapur Dairy as it fears that alleged irregularities involving Heritage and diversion of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds would be exposed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

YSRCP Demands Debate on Indapur-Heritage Link

Speaking at the Assembly media point along with YSRCP Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), Satyanarayana said the repeated rejection of adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the alleged Indapur-Heritage link reflected the coalition's reluctance to face facts. According to the party release, he asserted that if there was no wrongdoing under the cover of Indapur, the government should agree to a full debate in the Council. "YSRCP will continue to demand discussion until it is permitted and will place all facts regarding the adulterated ghee allegations and price escalation before the public," he said.

Diversionary Tactics Alleged

Botsa said the coalition is attempting diversionary tactics by falsely claiming that YSRCP members held Lord Venkateswara's photos while wearing footwear. He challenged the government to produce evidence and said YSRCP members removed their footwear and raised slogans seeking divine wisdom for coalition leaders. He stated that ministers are defending Heritage more aggressively than the company itself, which raises questions.

Allegations Over Ghee Contracts and Pricing

He said that the narrative that ghee priced at Rs 300 must be adulterated was a calculated attempt to justify awarding supply contracts to Indapur at Rs 658 per kg, thereby benefiting Heritage. He reiterated that the CBI-SIT charge sheet clearly stated no animal fat was found, yet coalition leaders continued spreading allegations about toxic chemicals. He said the issue is about faith and public funds, not business interests or share prices.

MLCs Echo Corruption Concerns

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said the Chief Minister has ridiculed democratic norms and politicised Tirumala for gain, and questioned why the BJP is targeting YSRCP instead of demanding discussion on the Heritage-Indapur relationship. He alleged the selective release of Assembly footage to misrepresent YSRCP members and said a formal complaint will be filed with the Council Chairman.

MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar accused the government of blocking debate out of fear that alleged corruption in TTD ghee contracts during 2014-19 would be exposed, and criticised attempts to label YSRCP anti-Hindu while ignoring past controversies involving coalition leaders.

MLC Thota Trimurthulu said coalition leaders repeatedly drag religion into politics whenever under pressure and that if the government agrees to debate, YSRCP will conclude the controversy with evidence.

MLC Bommana Israel stated that despite the SIT clarifying the absence of animal fat, coalition leaders persisted in spreading misinformation to divert attention from the budget, a release added.

MLC Thoomati Madhava Rao said the SIT report was disregarded because it did not suit the ruling narrative, and that allegations were made only to justify increasing ghee prices and calling fresh tenders.

MLC Varudu Kalyani said the Chief Minister must apologise to devotees for repeated unsubstantiated allegations and accused the Home Minister of making baseless attacks on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of addressing corruption concerns.

MLC Kalpalatha Reddy said the coalition fears that details of alleged financial improprieties involving Heritage will surface in a debate, a release said.

Further, MLC Parvatha Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said even colonial rulers never spoke about Tirumala in the manner coalition leaders have over the past year, and demanded an apology for hurting Hindu sentiments.

MLC Sanipalli Mangamma said if discussion is allowed, the public will know who is truly responsible, and accused the government of obstructing debate to shield Heritage from scrutiny.

YSRCP leaders reiterated that they are ready for a transparent discussion on the Indapur-Heritage relationship and misuse of TTD funds, and said the government's refusal to debate only strengthens public suspicion. (ANI)