The NIA has chargesheeted woman Naxal commander Raje Kange, alias Malti, in a 2023 case involving the abduction and murder of a villager via a 'Jan Adalat' in Chhattisgarh. She is charged under the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Woman Naxal Commander Chargesheeted in Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a woman commander of the proscribed naxal outfit in a 2023 abduction and murder case involving a 'Jan Adalat' (kangaroo court).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, the anti-terror agency has charged the commander of 'Raoghat Area Committee', namely Raje Kange alias Malti alias Nirmala, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Investigation Uncovers Conspiracy

NIA said its investigation found the accused to be actively involved in the case relating to the abduction and brutal murder of a villager, identified as Amar Singh Uikey, in November 2023 by organising a 'Jan Adalat' near Gome village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

NIA, which took over the case from the local police, found through extensive examination of witnesses, collection of documents, forensic analysis and other investigative procedures, that the accused was a key conspirator in the conspiracy to kill the victim, who was alleged by Maoists to be a 'Police Informer'.

Motive to Instill Fear

"Further investigation by NIA in the case RC-10/2024/NIA/RPR revealed that the heinous crime was committed with the motive to instill fear and terror among the villagers, and deter them from opposing the Maoist ideology or disobeying the instructions of members of the CPI (Maoist)," said the anti-terror agency in a statement.