A pipeline leakage near Shadipur Flyover has created a pothole, disrupting two lanes on Patel Road. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning of slow traffic from 5 PM to 8 AM and suggesting an alternate route via Todapur-Naraina.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Shadipur Area

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory after a pipeline leakage caused a pothole near Shadipur Flyover, affecting two lanes on the Patel Road (Pusa to Shadipur Flyover carriageway).

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Traffic authorities have warned commuters that movement is expected to remain slow and congested from 5:00 PM today until 8:00 AM tomorrow due to the damaged stretch.

Taking to X, the official handle of Delhi Traffic Police, posted, "Traffic Advisory: In view of pipeline leakage near Shadipur Flyover, a pothole has affected two lanes on Patel Road (Pusa to Shadipur). Traffic is expected to remain slow and congested from 5 PM to 8 AM. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and use the alternate route via Todapur-Naraina. Plan your journey accordingly."

Alternate Route Suggested

Commuters are advised to avoid Patel Road during the specified period. Authorities suggested an alternate route for those heading towards Kirti Nagar: to take a left turn from R/A Pusa towards Todapur via Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, and proceed through Naraina.

Repair Work and Safety Measures

The Delhi Traffic Police further urged motorists to plan their journey in advance, follow traffic advisories, and cooperate with personnel deployed on the ground for public safety.

Civic agencies are working to repair the damaged pipeline and restore normal traffic conditions at the earliest. (ANI)