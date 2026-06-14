A Delhi Traffic Police Head Constable on duty died after a scooter hit him, causing him to fall on the road where he was then run over by a goods carrier. The incident took place near ISBT Kashmere Gate, and the accused scooterist has been arrested.

A Delhi Traffic Police Head Constable died after being hit by a scooter and then run over by a goods carrier vehicle near ISBT Kashmere Gate in north Delhi on a day ago, Police said on Sunday. The Head Constable was on traffic duty on Ring Road when a scooter struck him. He fell on the road and was subsequently run over by the goods carrier, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries. The accused scooterist was apprehended by police, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

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