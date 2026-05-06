The Delhi government has implemented a new, stricter traffic challan system to improve road safety. The revised structure includes a digital challan process, a mandatory 50% advance payment to contest fines in court, and severe penalties for repeat offenders, including license suspension.

In an effort to increase road safety and guarantee prompt payments, the Delhi government has implemented a new and more stringent system for handling traffic challans. The revised structure emphasises digital tracking, openness, and making it more difficult for repeat offenders to evade penalties. According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the action will improve road discipline and lessen traffic infractions.

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50% To Be Paid In Advance

Violators are no longer able to contest a fine in court under Delhi's new traffic challan regulations. They must first use a digital gateway to pursue the formal grievance procedure. In addition, 50% of the fine must be paid in advance by anybody wishing to challenge a challan in court. It is anticipated that this action would promote quicker settlement and lessen needless litigation delays.

Challan System To Go Digital

Additionally, the Delhi government is improving the issuance of challans. Traffic officials, cameras, and surveillance systems will now be used to produce traffic penalties. Physical notifications will be given within 15 days, but e-challans will be provided within three days if a mobile number is recorded.

Transparency will be ensured by keeping all records on a digital site. To prevent missing crucial notifications, authorities have recommended residents to change their contact information on driver's licenses and other vehicle paperwork.

Fixed Timeline For Challans

A precise timeframe for processing challans has been established by the government. The offender has 45 days after receiving a challan to either pay the fine or contest it. The challan will be regarded as accepted if nothing is done. Following then, there will be a further 30 days to complete the payment.

If the challenge is denied, the individual has two options: either pay within 30 days or file a lawsuit after making a half-deposit. Further penalties, such as a last 15-day payment window, may result from missing these deadlines.

Suspension Of License If You Are Repeat Offender

Repeat offenders are also targeted by the new regulations. A person who commits five or more traffic infractions in a single year will be classified as a "serious offender." This is a powerful deterrent against repeated infractions because it may lead to the suspension or even permanent termination of their driver's license.

Strict Actions For Non-Payments

There will now be severe repercussions for disobeying traffic tickets. Important car-related services including tax payments, renewing a driver's license, and vehicle registration may be restricted if nonpayment persists. Vehicles may occasionally be marked as "not to be transacted," which means that no formal work may be completed until the outstanding balance is paid. Vehicles may also be impounded by authorities if necessary.