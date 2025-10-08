At the FICCI Frames Silver Jubilee Edition, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra announced plans to make Delhi a hub for films, tourism, and live entertainment. The government will revive film and events policies, launch the Delhi International Film Festival.

Speaking to ANI, he praised Delhi CM and said, “Delhi is changing rapidly under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta. Especially, Delhi's tourism, art and culture. We are moving ahead with new policies and programmes. That's why we are here at FICCI Frames. The Delhi government is a partner of FICCI Frames. We are going to revive the new events and film policy...The Delhi government is striving to make Delhi a hub for events, the concert economy, live entertainment, and AVGC. The Delhi government is making a vision in this direction.”

He added, “We will meet the people of the industry for that.... PM Modi has also given a vision for the tourism industry, concert economy, and live entertainment. Delhi is preparing to become a hub in this direction. This is my third visit to Mumbai since the government was formed. We believe that Delhi has potential. With good policies, we will make Delhi a major city of India in AVGC, live entertainment, concert economy and as a tourism destination...”

The roundtable was attended by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, actress Divya Dutta, actor Rajat Kapoor, Mahima Kaul, Director, Public Policy, Netflix India, Sabbas Joseph, CEO, Wizcraft, Aravamudhan K, Head of Public Policy, Jiostar, Ashish Kulkarni, Shilangi Mukherjee, Director, Head of SVOD, Business, Amazon Prime, Uday Singh, MD, MPA and Prasoon Garg, CBO, Applause Entertainment, to name a few.

Film Policy, Festivals, and the Future of Storytelling

The discussion was around three themes: Film Policy, Festivals, and the Future of Storytelling. The session served as a strategic platform for dialogue between representatives of the Delhi Government and leaders from the film, OTT, and media sectors. It aimed to unlock collaborative opportunities in content creation, production, and storytelling rooted in Delhi's unique cultural identity. Actor Pratik Gandhi and Anil Kapoor dropped in to meet Kapil Mishra and discussed their experiences shooting in the capital, as per the press release.

A major highlight was the announcement of the upcoming Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) as a flagship platform to showcase talent, build global partnerships, and catalyse the capital's creative economy.