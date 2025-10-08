The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and others over a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, objecting to his alleged portrayal in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 8) issued summons in a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and others over his alleged defamatory portrayal in the new Netflix series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' directed by Aryan Khan. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also issued notice on Wankhede's application for interim relief and listed the matter for hearing on October 30.

Sameer Wankhede's allegations

Appearing for Sameer Wankhede, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi said that after the release of the series, several online posts targeting Wankhede, his wife, and sister surfaced, describing them as 'ex facie defamatory'. He alleged that the series was 'deliberately conceptualised and executed' to malign his reputation while related criminal proceedings involving Aryan Khan remain sub judice before the Bombay High Court and NDPS Special Court.

Court observations and representation

The High Court orally observed that while Wankhede had grounds to approach it, due process must be followed. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar appeared for Netflix and Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan represented Red Chillies Entertainment, reports Live Law.

Earlier, the court had asked Wankhede to justify the suit's maintainability in Delhi, leading to an amended plaint.

Defendants and relief sought

The defendants named in the suit include Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Netflix, X Corp, Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt. Ltd. and John Doe.

Wankhede has sought Rs 2 crore in damages, pledged for donation to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, and requested a permanent injunction against the 'false, malicious and defamatory' video. The suit also cites violations under the Information Technology Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, pointing to a scene where a character makes an obscene gesture after saying 'Satyamev Jayate'.

