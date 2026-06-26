Three men died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Arun, Sandeep and Chand. Police have initiated an investigation.

Three people died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area on Friday, police said. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Mundka Police Station on Friday afternoon informing that three persons had fallen into a septic tank while cleaning it.

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On reaching the spot, police found that Marwah Printers had hired a man identified as Neeraj, a resident of Nangloi, to clean a septic tank situated inside the factory premises in Gali No. 1, Mundka Industrial Area. "This afternoon, a PCR call was received at PS Mundka. On reaching the place of the incident, it was learnt that Marwah Printers had hired one Neeraj to clean the septic tank situated inside the factory premises. Neeraj, along with two others, was cleaning the tank when this incident took place," police said.

Victims Identified

The three deceased have been identified as Arun, Sandeep and Chand. All three were residents of Indrajheel in Sultanpuri, as per the police.

Police said all three bodies have been recovered and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for post-Mortem proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service identified the bodies of three people, Arun, Sandeep and Chand, who were retrieved from a septic tank in the Mundka area. They died due to inhaling poisonous gas. All three were residents of Indrajheel, Sultanpuri

Legal Action Underway

Police said appropriate legal action is being taken under relevant sections of law, and further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)