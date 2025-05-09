The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has cancelled the leaves of all staff members in the wake of the ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

"Following the order of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately," AIIMS Delhi said in an official note.