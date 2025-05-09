09:03 PM (IST) May 09

According to sources, drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot. They are being engaged.

08:50 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Explosions heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout

 

 

08:43 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Explosions heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepts Pakistan drones amid blackout

Meanwhile, complete blackout imposed Jammu.

 

 

08:33 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: PM Modi chairs a high level meeting at his residence in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high level meeting at his residence in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present.

 

 

 

08:21 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: 24 Airports to Remain Shut Till May 15

The Ministry of Civil Aviation extends the closure of 24 airports across the country from May 10 to May 15 (5:29 am): Government Sources

 

07:57 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Leaves of AIIMS-Delhi staff cancelled

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has cancelled the leaves of all staff members in the wake of the ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

"Following the order of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately," AIIMS Delhi said in an official note.

07:43 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Pakistan military spokesman says 'we will not de-escalate' with India: AFP

Pakistan's military spokesman said on Friday it would not "de-escalate" with India, after days of missile, artillery and drone attacks.

"We will not de-escalate -- with the damages India did on our side, they should take a hit," Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told media at a briefing.

"So far we have been protecting ourselves but they will get an answer in our own timing."

(With AFP inputs)

07:29 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Gunshots, explosions heard as Pakistan resumes arms, artillery fire along LOC in Uri

Gunshots and explosions heard as Pakistan resumes arms and artillery fire along the LOC in Uri sector.

 

 

07:17 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: FM reviews banking sector operational, cybersecurity preparedness in view of Indo-Pak conflict.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews banking sector operational, cybersecurity preparedness in view of Indo-Pak conflict. FM asks banks to remain fully alert to deal with any crisis and ensure uninterrupted banking services.

06:07 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: 'Pakistani state machinery another example of their duplicity and new depths': MEA

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "These provocative and escalatory actions taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to military establishments. Indian armed forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly... The official and blatantly farsical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out, by the Pakistani state machinery is another example of their duplicity and the new depths, they are plumbing to..."

06:06 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Deranged fantasy: Foreign Secretary on Pak's claim of Indian forces attacking Indian cities

"Pakistan made outrageous claim that Indian Armed Forces attacked cities like Amritsar and put blame on Pakistan. That we would attack our own cities is the kind of deranged fantasy only Pakistan could come up with," says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

 

05:51 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Pakistan didn't close airspace, used civilian flights as shield: Government

Pakistan did not close its airspace yesterday and allowed civilian aircraft to operate, while it sneakily launched Turkish-made drones at Indian cities on Thursday, the government said in a briefing this evening.

Pakistan used the numerous unsuspecting civilian aircraft flying in its airspace as shields, the government said.

 

 

05:50 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Pak used Turkey's Asisguard Songar drone to target India

Pakistan used Turkey's Asisguard Songar drone to target India on May 8, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said during a briefing.

 

05:49 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Pakistani army tried to attack India's military installations: Defence Ministry

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, at the press brefing, said, "On the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, Pakistani army tried to attack military installations on the western borders. From Leh to Sir Creek, Pakistani army used drones for infiltration".

 

05:49 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Services at Kartapur corridor suspended till further directions

Services at Kartapur corridor have been suspended till further directions, informed Foreign secretary Vikram Misri while addressing the media about the recent developments.

05:44 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Around 300 to 400 drones used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations, says Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations. The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."

 

04:16 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: IAF thwarted attacks using IACCS controlled Air Defence

The IAF thwarted the attacks last night using IACCS controlled Air Defence. The calibrated response included Long Range LMs the result of which was seen on TV yesterday. The AD networks frontline protection system include igla manpads, . Cuas by SNS jammers, Gypsy jammers, ECGNSS jammers, Soft n hard kill CUAS, jamming rifles.

03:41 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: 'Work of installing sirens has started, can run it from a single command centre,' says Delhi minister

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, “The work of installing sirens in Delhi has started. Sirens will be installed on all the high-rise buildings in Delhi. Its range is 8 kilometres. Starting tonight, 40-50 more sirens will be installed in high-rise buildings in Delhi. We will run it in case of any emergency. We can run it from a single command centre.”

 

 

03:26 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Testing of air raid sirens in national capital

Delhi: Testing of air raid sirens installed at PWD headquarters in ITO is underway; Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is also present at the spot. 

 

 

03:09 PM (IST) May 09

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: 'No role beyond facilitator on Indus Waters Treaty issue': What World Bank said on India-Pak tensions

World Bank has no role beyond being the facilitator of the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, Ajay Banga, the President of the international financial institution said.

 

