Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Bodies of deceased had chest and abdomen injuries, says RML hospital sources

Following the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, most of the deceased brought to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital had injuries to their chest and abdomen, with asphyxia suspected as the cause of death.

New Delhi: Most of the bodies of the deceased brought to the national capital's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station had injuries on their chest and abdomen areas with asphyxia being the likely cause of death, according to RML hospital sources.

Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, said, "We received five bodies, one male aged 25 years and four females - three in their thirties and one aged 70 years... Four bodies have been handed over to their families..."

Sources at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJP) indicated that a majority of the victims who sustained injuries in the Saturday night stampede suffered lower limb injuries while others suffered from bone injuries. The injured admitted to the LNJP hospital in the national capital have been discharged by the doctors after primary treatment. A team of 15 doctors is currently taking care of the injured patients.

New Delhi stampede revives old fears: A look at previous tragedies in 2004, 2010, 2012 that claimed many lives

A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

An eyewitness described the chaos, stating that the crowd came from both sides after an announcement about a train platform change, leading to the stampede.

"There was no one to control the crowd... It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 would now arrive on platform number 16. So, the crowd came from both sides, and a stampede occurred... some people were taken to the hospital..." he said.

Another eyewitness recounted the horror, saying that the crowd was beyond control. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it was impossible to manage them.

"The crowd was beyond control; people were gathered at the foot over the bridge... Such a huge crowd wasn't expected. I have never seen such a massive crowd at the railway station, even during festivals. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them," he said.

Meanwhile, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh was announced by the Indian Railways for the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Additionally, the Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

New Delhi stampede: Deceased's kin recounts chaos, says panic broke after sudden platform change announcement

Latest Videos