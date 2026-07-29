A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in New Delhi's Maidan Garhi area. He reportedly beat her to death after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor. The accused has been arrested by the police.

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her younger son at their home in UP Colony, Kharak Gaon village, after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Maidan Garhi police station in South District regarding the murder of a woman in the area. Police rushed to the spot and found the victim, identified as Chinta Devi, lying injured inside her house. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Investigation and Arrest

The Crime Team and FSL inspected the scene, and relevant exhibits were seized. During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased's younger son, Amod, allegedly assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor. He fled the spot after the incident.

The accused has since been arrested. Police have registered a case under relevant sections and taken up the investigation. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)