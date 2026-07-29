A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman injured following an altercation with a group of unidentified persons at a park in North West Delhi. The accused fled the spot and multiple police teams have been formed to nab them.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation with a group of unidentified persons at a park in North West Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Police officials, a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received at around 3:33 PM, following which a police team rushed to Khimman Singh Park in the Ashok Vihar area.

Altercation Leads to Fatal Attack

Police said the deceased, identified as Sunil (30), a native of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, was present at the park along with Devki, wife of Pawan and a resident of Jahangirpuri, when 3-4 unidentified boys approached them.

The official said that an altercation reportedly broke out over an issue, following which one of the assailants allegedly attacked Sunil and Devki with a knife before all the accused fled the spot.

Sunil sustained multiple stab injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Devki also sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Manhunt Launched for Accused

Delhi Police officials said the accused are absconding and multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend them.

A case is being registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)