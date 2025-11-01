Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to rename the national capital to 'Indraprastha', citing its "ancient roots".

Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to rename the national capital to 'Indraprastha', citing its "ancient roots". According to Khandewal, Old Delhi Railway Station must be renamed to 'Indraprastha Junction' and the international airport to 'Indraprastha Airport'.

Sharing a video message on X, Khandelwal wrote, "Let Delhi reclaim its ancient and glorious name, “Indraprastha”. On the occasion of Delhi's Foundation Day today, I have written a letter to India's Home Minister Amit Shah ji, urging that our capital be renamed “Indraprastha,” reconnecting it with its historical and civilizational essence.

In the Mahabharata era, it was here that the Pandavas laid the foundation of governance rooted in righteousness, ethics, and public welfare. This very land was known as “Indraprastha”—a prosperous, well-ordered city symbolizing ethical governance.

My key suggestions:

- Rename Delhi to “Indraprastha.”

- Rename Old Delhi Station to “Indraprastha Junction.”

- Rename Indira Gandhi International Airport to “Indraprastha Airport.”

- Install grand statues of the Pandavas in the capital, symbols of sacrifice, courage, and justice.

When the country is restoring cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj to their glorious forms, why not Delhi?

The name “Indraprastha” is not only a revival of our cultural identity but also a historic step toward realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of cultural renaissance.

This change will remind future generations that India's capital is not merely a center of power—but a symbol of dharma, ethics, and national duty.

The time has now come for Delhi to reclaim its true name, true glory, and true identity—“Indraprastha.”

Khandelwal's demands in his letter to Amit Shah

Khandelwal, in his letter to Shah - which was also sent to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers - said the move would reflect the historical, cultural, and civilisation roots.

"Delhi's history not only dates back thousands of years, but also embodies the soul of Indian civilisation and the vibrant tradition of the city of 'Indraprastha', founded by the Pandavas," he said in the letter, adding that grand statues of the Pandavas should be installed in the national capital.

"Installing statues of the Pandavas on the sacred land of Indraprastha would revive India's history, culture, and faith. This would remind the new generation of India's history, culture, and faith as a symbol of the Pandavas' ethics, righteousness, and courage. It will connect with a glorious tradition," the BJP MP said.

Khandelwal mentioned that Delhi is "not just a modern metropolis, but the soul of Indian civilisation".

According to Khandelwal, while other historic cities in the country, such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ujjain, Varanasi, are reconnecting with their "ancient identities", Delhi should be "respected in its original form". "This change is not only a historical justice but also an important step towards cultural renaissance. It would restore history and represent historical justice and cultural respect," he said.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cultural renaissance: If the country is reviving its ancient cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj, why not Delhi?" the BJP MP questioned.

Renaming Delhi to 'Indraprastha' will send a message to future generations that India's capital is not only a center of power, but also a symbol of religion, ethics, and nationalism, he wrote in the letter.

A similar demand was made by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) last month, saying that it would invoke its roots in ancient Indian history and the Mahabharata era. In a letter to Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the Delhi unit of the VHP urged that the national capital's name, along with Indira Gandhi International Airport and New Delhi Railway Station, be changed to reflect the city's “true cultural identity.”