Delhi SHOCKER: 35-year-old woman's decomposed body found in bed box in Shahdara, house owner nabbed

A 35-year-old woman’s decomposed body was found stuffed inside a bed box in a Delhi residence, leading to the arrest of the house owner, Vivekanand Mishra.

Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 7:32 AM IST

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was found hidden inside a bed box at a residence in Delhi’s Shahdara on Friday evening, police reported. A 55-year-old tuition teacher, who owns the house, has been taken into custody in connection with the crime. Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman was murdered at least three days prior, according to an officer involved in the case. The police have yet to disclose the victim’s identity.

Police have arrested the house owner, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, in connection with the murder.

Residents detected a foul odour coming from their residence, and alerted the police

The incident came to light on Friday evening when members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) at Satyam Enclave in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar alerted authorities after detecting a foul odor coming from the residence.

According to investigators, Mishra had lived alone since separating from his wife, who left with their daughter. However, police have not disclosed when or where they relocated.

Officials suspect that Mishra was acquainted with the victim’s husband, as he was known to visit the flat frequently. Investigators are also exploring whether the two men had a personal dispute or shared a deeper connection.

Reports suggest that the woman arrived in Delhi from an undisclosed location on Monday or Tuesday before going missing shortly afterward. Police are working to determine the exact timeline of her arrival at Mishra’s residence.

Latest Videos
